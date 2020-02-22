Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,676 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 289.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.