Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

