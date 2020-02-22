Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,692,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,175,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $102.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

