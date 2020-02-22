Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 18,495 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

