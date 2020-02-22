Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,380 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

