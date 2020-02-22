Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,923 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The company has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.