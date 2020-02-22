Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 992 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises 3.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris worth $35,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $156.90 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

