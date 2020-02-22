Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

UPS stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

