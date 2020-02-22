Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,041,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,992,000 after buying an additional 219,885 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 217,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,526,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

KO stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.