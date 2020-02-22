Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $178.58 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $148.15 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

