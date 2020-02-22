Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

