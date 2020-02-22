Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

