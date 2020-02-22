Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $169.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

