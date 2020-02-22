Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $52.70 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.70 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

