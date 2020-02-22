Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of LOW opened at $125.31 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

