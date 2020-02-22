Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.