Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,794 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 2.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BCE worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

