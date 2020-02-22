Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,194 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

