Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. Unilever NV has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

