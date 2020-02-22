Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,485.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,307.47. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1,043.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

