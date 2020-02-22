Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,064 shares of company stock worth $15,280,042 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

CHTR stock opened at $535.34 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.