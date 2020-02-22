Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,031 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 3.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Republic Services worth $35,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.