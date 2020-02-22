Hacken (HKN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,115.00

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Hacken has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Kuna and YoBit. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $870,115.00 and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

