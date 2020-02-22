Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,801 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,097,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 40.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925,299 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 11,630,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

