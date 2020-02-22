Harmony (ONE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.48 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,933,710,020 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

