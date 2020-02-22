Hartline Investment Corp Buys New Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average is $224.79. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

