Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $330.38 on Friday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.99. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of -275.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

