Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

GPN opened at $204.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $126.47 and a one year high of $209.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

