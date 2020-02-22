Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

