Hartline Investment Corp Has $7.39 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

