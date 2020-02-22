Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.20 and a 200-day moving average of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.