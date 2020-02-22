Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.63 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.