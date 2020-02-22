Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,116 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,484,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ENPH opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

