Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $912,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $373,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $101.76 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $967,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,743,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,642 shares of company stock valued at $45,307,032 in the last quarter.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.