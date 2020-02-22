Hartline Investment Corp Sells 3,750 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up about 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

