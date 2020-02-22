Hartline Investment Corp Sells 39,757 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,757 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 1.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.