Hartline Investment Corp Sells 595 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $166.07 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.