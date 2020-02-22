Hartline Investment Corp Sells 747 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $427.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

