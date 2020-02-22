Hartline Investment Corp Sells 91,167 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,167 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.07% of Sunrun worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sunrun by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.00, a PEG ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,828,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

