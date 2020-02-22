Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

