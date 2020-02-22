Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.17% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter worth $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter worth $335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35.

PJC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

