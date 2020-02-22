Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $1.07 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.