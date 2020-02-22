Havy (HAVY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Havy has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Havy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Havy has a market cap of $19,872.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00285770 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015997 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000862 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Havy Token Profile

Havy is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,579,793,149 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. The official website for Havy is havy.io.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.