HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.40

News articles about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

