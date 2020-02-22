Head-To-Head Comparison: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) versus Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.12, meaning that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.65 million ($1.41) -10.28 Epizyme $21.70 million 104.42 -$123.63 million ($1.72) -14.47

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verrica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.11% -33.59% Epizyme -468.53% -49.38% -39.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Epizyme 0 2 7 0 2.78

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.52%. Epizyme has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Epizyme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Epizyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Epizyme on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors. It also develops tazemetostat in combination with R-CHOP that is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials in elderly patients with DLBCL; and tazemetostat in combination with PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company is developing EZM8266, a G9a inhibitor that is in the Phase 1 study for the treatment of sickle cell disease; pinometostat, which is in the preclinical studies stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL; and PRMT1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase 1 clinical trial. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Study Association; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

