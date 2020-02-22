Head to Head Review: KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and KBL MERGER CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 206.25 KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $1.04 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 10.72% 0.75%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats KBL MERGER CORP/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.