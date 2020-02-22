Hedera Hashgraph Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $148.99 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,230,779,650 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

