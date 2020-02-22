Helium Reaches Market Cap of $233,880.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $233,880.00 and $45.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008721 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,932,345 coins and its circulating supply is 12,583,965 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.