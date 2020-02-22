HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $805,001.00 and $142.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00051695 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,612.00 or 0.99662152 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000356 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 255,105,123 coins and its circulating supply is 254,969,972 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

