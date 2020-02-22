HeroNode Achieves Market Cap of $73,899.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. HeroNode has a total market cap of $73,899.00 and $1,323.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Token Store, LBank, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

